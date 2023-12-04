Latest Weather Blog
DOTD announces upcoming lane closures
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has released information on I-10 lane closures for the remainder of the week.
The restrictions are associated with the I-10 Widening and Reconstruction Project in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Night Closures
Monday-Thursday, 12/7 - Alternating ramp closures
I-10 WB Perkins Rd. On-Ramp (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.)
I-10 WB Dalrymple Dr. Off-Ramp (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.)
Monday-Thursday, 12/7 - Alternating ramp closures
I-10 WB Dalrymple Dr. On-Ramp (10 p.m. - 5 a.m.)
Monday-Thursday, 12/7 - I-10 WB from Acadian Thwy. to Lorri Burgess Ave.
One lane closed beginning at 7 p.m., followed by a second adjacent lane closure at 10 p.m.
All lanes will be open by 5 a.m.
Monday-Wednesday, 12/6 - Dalrymple Dr. from March St. to E. Lakeshore Dr.
Full Closure (6 p.m. – 6 a.m.)
