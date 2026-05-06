Donations needed for some of Louisiana's 'Most Courteous Teachers'

BATON ROUGE — A statewide initiative to honor Louisiana's most courteous teachers is growing and the Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary is calling on businesses and community members to help celebrate educators this school year.

The program, called "Most Courteous Teachers," allows anyone to nominate a teacher. It is facilitated primarily by school librarians, along with administrators and parent volunteers who help coordinate it on each campus.

The initiative has been around for three years. It was previously run through the Louisiana State Cotillion but is now led by the Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary because it aligns with their mission of youth development, character education and community engagement.

This year, organizers are honoring 196 educators across schools in Zachary, Central, East Feliciana and West Feliciana, along with several private and charter schools. They describe the teachers' reactions as "truly priceless," saying some are so surprised and appreciative that they even cry with joy.

Beth Young with the Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary and Chelsea Haley-Bauer with the Louisiana Department of Education were on hand to explain how people can get involved.

Organizers say they want to involve the entire Greater Baton Rouge area in expressing appreciation for teachers and they encourage any business that considers these districts part of their service area to participate. Donations can include promotional items, small gifts or monetary sponsorships to offset cash prizes and awards and support goody bags.

Participating businesses and individuals will be featured on social media and included in printed inserts placed directly into the teachers' goody bags. Organizers say people do not need to provide items for all 196 teachers and that even a small number of contributions is greatly appreciated, with no donation too large or too small.

The goal is to collect donations by May 8, though presentations will continue through the end of the school year. Those who need more time are encouraged to still reach out and the group will arrange pickup from local businesses and individuals by emailing or texting.

The Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary also provides cash prizes, awards and a portion of gift items, with fundraising efforts going directly toward programs like this one. Organizers say they are actively expanding the program statewide and inviting additional schools and districts to participate next year. Those interested can get involved by emailing contact@lacotillionaux.org.