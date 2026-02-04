Donaldsonville warming shelter closes after housing eight people during extreme cold weather conditions

DONALDSONVILLE — The Donaldsonville warming shelter at Lemann Center closed its doors on Monday after several days of extreme cold weather conditions.

The shelter housed eight people at various times, officials said. Two men stayed at the shelter for one day before leaving, while another male remained at the shelter, being picked up by his grandmother and father. A woman stayed for a day before leaving.

Four people utilized the shelter continuously from Jan. 24 through Feb. 2, officials said.

"The City of Donaldsonville extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed food, clothing, supplies and services to support those in need during this period of extreme weather," officials added in a Facebook post. "Special thanks are extended to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Donaldsonville Fire Department for providing 24-hour-a day service and support, ensuring the safety and well-being of shelter occupants."