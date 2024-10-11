Donaldsonville mayor candidate among two arrested for stealing copper wire from utility poles; one wanted

LIVINGSTON - Two men — including a candidate for Donaldsonville's mayor — were arrested and one is wanted after allegedly stealing copper wire from utility poles in Livingston and East Feliciana parishes and selling it, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Glenn Price, 68, of Donaldsonville for illegal possession of stolen things and operating a scrap metal business without the proper license. Price, who is running against incumbent Leroy Sullivan in the Nov. 5 race for Donaldsonville's mayor, allegedly purchased the copper wire with cash and sold it to a recycling center in Baton Rouge without the required license and documentation.

Deputies say Price illegally profited more than $25,000 with the transactions.

Detectives also identified Theodore Myers, 47, of Darrow and Kyle Melancon, 44, of Prairieville as suspects. Myers was arrested on fugitive charges and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives said they were contacted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office regarding an investigation into the theft and illegal sale of a telecommunication company’s copper wire, which had been stolen from utility poles in Livingston and East Feliciana parishes.

Detectives are actively seeking the whereabouts of Melancon. Anyone with information is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636