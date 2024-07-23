Donaldsonville elementary school teacher receives opportunity to attend growth program with national institute

DONALDSONVILLE - A local elementary school teacher is one of just 12 educators selected to attend a one-year program to deepen their knowledge of supporting students and faculty in and around their districts.

Jessica Ockman works at Donaldsonville Primary School. She and 11 other educators from around the country will receive a $10,000 stipend and be invited to attend a one-year program with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

Ockman holds 20 years of teaching experience, nine of which were spent as a TAP instructional leader. Since her first experience with NIET, she has served as a Career Teacher, Mentor Teacher, and Master Teacher. Ockman currently serves as a Master Teacher at Donaldsonville Primary School, providing support in Curriculum and Instruction to 23 teachers. With her support, Donaldsonville Primary earned the ranking of a “C” school for the first time in history.

“As a member of the inaugural NIET Fellows Cohort, I’m looking forward to deepening my instructional skills as I support the teachers and students in Louisiana and bring about a positive change,” Ockman said. “One of the most gratifying things about being a teacher leader is seeing what you can accomplish together. Through intentional teacher support, the teacher’s implementation of the high-quality curriculum becomes more impactful, learning becomes more intentional, equitable experiences are provided for all students, and achievement gaps are closed.”