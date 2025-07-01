Donaldsonville Council tables vote that would remove two board of adjustment members

DONALDSONVILLE - The City Council of Donaldsonville was scheduled to vote on removing two Board of Adjustment members on Monday night. However, the council decided to postpone the vote until a later date.

One of the members involved is Shentelle Daigle, who filmed a video after the May 19 council meeting, showing Councilmember Clem Brown visibly upset and screaming at former mayoral candidate Glenn Price.

Price states that the altercation originated from an incident during the meeting.

"Councilman Clem Bo Brown called me out my name with a threat. He told me if I ever put him and or his brother's name in my mouth again that he was going to put a hole in my head," he said.

WBRZ reached out to Councilman Brown for comment on the incident, but he declined.

Daigle claims she has only been on the board since January and believes her removal vote was retaliation.

"They don't give us information. All we are going to is guess at it and I think it is retaliation," she said. "I put that video out and councilman for District 3, which is my councilman for District 3, I think he was upset and I think his brother Reverend Brown was upset."

The other person targeted for removal, Trevis Fernandez, told WBRZ that he doesn't know why he was considered.

Daigle mentions they are unsure about the next steps.

"Whatever they need to do, if I didn't violate any rules or at least afford me the opportunity to tell me what I did wrong," she said.

The council has not yet scheduled a date for a future vote on their removal.