Donaldsonville chicken joint shuttering after 51 years; owners cite health issues

Photo via Google Maps

DONALDSONVILLE - Chef's Chicken, a popular restaurant in Ascension Parish, is closing down after half a century of service.

"The Mistretta family would like to thank our patrons and staff for their support through these 51 years of service," the restaurant's Facebook page read. "Chef's Chicken will be closing its doors at the end of the business day Sunday, May 28, 2023."

The owners said they were closing the restaurant due to health issues and that they would be retiring.

Comments on the Facebook announcement made it clear that the business would be sorely missed, with many people congratulating the owners on a well-deserved retirement, while others asked for recipes.