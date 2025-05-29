Domestic violence charges dropped against former St. Gabriel officer accused of pulling gun on ex

ST. GABRIEL - Former St. Gabriel police officer Ronald Monroe is no longer facing domestic violence charges after the woman who originally accused him of pulling a gun on her recanted her statement.

Monroe was arrested in July of last year at his apartment in Gonzales after his girlfriend at the time confronted him about an alleged affair and an argument ensued.

According to the police report, Monroe pushed her and also pulled out his gun.

When police arrived, the victim showed them videos of Monroe threatening her on several different occasions as well as photos showing her with a black eye and cut on her face from a previous incident.

Most of the altercation was recorded by the victim's iPad because, according to the police report, she said she wanted evidence of his violent behavior in case officers didn't believe her.

However, the alleged altercation where the victim claims Monroe pushed her happened off-camera. The video does show, briefly, Monroe holding his holstered weapon, walking toward her.

Despite the evidence she showed responding officers, the victim filed a drop charges request just two weeks after the incident. She said she let her emotions get the best of her and that she was intentionally trying to provoke Monroe. The charges were officially dropped in January.

Monroe has a history of domestic violence-related arrests. In September 2021 while employed at Port Allen police, he was arrested for domestic abuse and weapons charges, however he ended up pleading to a lesser charge of simple battery.

The Investigative Unit has learned a surprising connection to another case we've been covering; before his time at St. Gabriel, Monroe worked at White Castle PD and was close with fellow officer Stacy Paul.

Paul, who most recently worked at New Roads PD, was fired and arrested last week for pawning his service weapons. He apparently did it at multiple departments.

Though Monroe was not prosecuted for the DV charges, he was convicted of resisting arrest. He no longer has POST certification.