Dog daycare in New Orleans hosts adorable fall-themed photo shoot
METAIRIE - A dog daycare on the outskirts of New Orleans held an autumn-themed photo shoot to celebrate the new season—and the results are adorable.
Puppy Love Daycare shared photos of their "clients" adorned in orange bandanas in front of a leaf-covered backdrop.
The daycare provides an environment for dogs to play, run, and socialize while their owners are at work, traveling, or away for a while.
On the first day of fall, the daycare announced they'd be holding the photo shoot free of cost. More photos were posted on the first of October with the pups surrounded by leaves and pumpkins.
Check out their pics to see the cuteness!
