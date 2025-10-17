86°
Dixon Correctional Institute to host annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show in November

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Dixon Correctional Institute's Fall Arts and Crafts Show will be on Nov. 1, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections announced Friday.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the DCI grounds in Jackson, Louisiana. 

The show will feature handcrafted items by the incarcerated men at DCI, like paintings, furniture, jewelry, leather goods and woodwork for sale.  

"The high-quality goods and wares showcases their intricate carpentry skills, artistic abilities, and helps them become productive citizens, all while earning incentive income," the department said in a press release. 

All of the proceeds will help prepare the inmates to reenter the community. 

The outdoor event will also have crafts, concessions and face painting for families to enjoy.

