District Attorney: 16-year-old arrested after two injured in LSU shooting could be tried as adult

BATON ROUGE — A 16-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting two people on LSU's campus during the school's Homecoming game may be charged as an adult, District Attorney Hillar Moore said Wednesday.

The teen was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a weapon by a juvenile and carrying a firearm on school property. He appeared in juvenile court on Wednesday morning, a court appearence that will be continued another day.

Moore told WBRZ that he has not decided on whether he will be charged as an adult, but added that it is possible, as well as other arrests that could stem from the incident.

The shooting left two people injured during LSU's game against South Carolina around 8:30 p.m.

In response, Gov. Jeff Landry called for local and state police to tighten security on campus during game days starting during the Oct. 25 game against Texas A&M.