Two injured in shooting at Highland Road, Dalrymple Drive; areas around LSU's campus closed

Saturday, October 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive, leading to parts of LSU's campus being closed as officials investigate.

Officials were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Emergency officials said they took two people to the hospital. No information was given regarding their conditions.

The area around the LSU Law Center is closed. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

