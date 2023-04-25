Latest Weather Blog
Disney On Ice shows rescheduled to weekend due to technical errors at the River Center
BATON ROUGE - The Thursday and Friday shows for Disney On Ice have been rescheduled to the weekend due to technical issues at the River Center.
The following message was sent out on Tuesday:
Due to venue technical issues, two upcoming performances of Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero for Thursday, April 27, 2023 and Friday, April 28, 2023 have been rescheduled at Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA.
All tickets for the Thursday, April 27 - 7:00 PM show will be automatically exchanged for the newly added Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 AM show with the same seat locations.
All tickets for the Friday, April 28 - 7:00 PM show will be automatically exchanged for the newly added Sunday, April 30 at 10:00 AM show with the same seat locations.
Any ticketholders unable to attend Saturday 10:00 AM or Sunday 10:00 AM shows or wish to exchange your tickets for a different date/time show, exchanges or refunds will be given at your original point of purchase.
