'Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV' docuseries premieres on WBRZ's air Wednesday night

1 hour 29 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026 Jan 14, 2026 January 14, 2026 5:55 AM January 14, 2026 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A docuseries charting the journey of daytime television premieres on Channel 2 on Wednesday night. 

The series, "Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV," premieres at 8 p.m. on WBRZ and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. 

The series will explore how daytime TV transformed, earning the name "Trash TV" by the mid-1990s. Tune in to the documentary's first episode to hear never-before-told stories from hosts, producers and insiders like Maury Povich, Montell Williams, Leeza Gibbons, Geraldo and Jerry Springs. 

