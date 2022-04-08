Dirty job taken care after On Your Side report

BATON ROUGE - A woman's calls to the City-Parish couldn't get the job done which is why she contacted 2 On Your Side.

The ditch behind Nancy Brown's house in Broadmoor was very over-grown. She contacted WBRZ, and now her drainage ditch is clear. A maintenance crew brought heavy equipment out to the area last month to do the work.

"They actually came, they cleaned the ditch behind our house all the way to Goodwood," Brown said.

WBRZ's Brittany Weiss first met Brown at her house off of N. Parkview Drive in February. Trees and bushes were growing out of the ditch and providing a home for rodents. It was so overgrown you couldn't even tell there was a drainage ditch there. Brown was concerned the rainwater wasn't draining as quickly as it should be.

"It's made it a lot better, it's clean it's neat and now everything can flow a lot better," Brown said.

Brown had also been worried about an electric line that fell during a storm last year. It had been tied to a tree in her backyard with a nylon rope. Her concern was that Entergy couldn't get to it because of the overgrown ditch. That line has been moved.

"We're not sure when they came, we just noticed that the rope was gone and no longer tied to the tree," she said.

Brown says all is right, and the neighborhood is happy to have a clean ditch.

"Just have to give a shout-out to you, 2 On Your Side, for helping get this done because it had been a long ongoing two to three year process of just trying to get someone to come out there," Brown said.

The ditch behind Brown's house is not part of the City-Parish's spray program, where maintenance sprays herbicide to mitigate weed growth.