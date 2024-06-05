Diocesan Child Nutrition Program provides free summer meals to kids

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program will be giving away free summer meals during the next two months.

The food will be available to all children under 18. There are church sites across multiple parishes and each location will be drive-and-go only. Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The grab-and-go meals are free, but registration is required. Families can register online here or by printing out the form found in the link and bringing it to the site. On-site registration will also be available.

Each child will receive a package containing seven breakfasts and seven lunches along with one gallon of milk. Meals will be distributed between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. There is a limit of five meal packages per vehicle.

For a full schedule of each location, day and time, go here.