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Dinosaur Experience brings the Jurassic world to life in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS — A prehistoric experience is bringing the Jurassic world to life in Livingston Parish.
The Dinosaur Experience, a family-owned business based out of Watson, brought dinosaurs to life in a fun, entertaining and educational way.
The interactive show featured human-sized dinosaur puppets that brought the prehistoric creatures to the Livingston Parish Library in Denham Springs.
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The free show is part of the Library's Summer Reading Program, which runs through August 2.
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