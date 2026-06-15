83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dinosaur Experience brings the Jurassic world to life in Livingston Parish

1 hour 12 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 4:40 PM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A prehistoric experience is bringing the Jurassic world to life in Livingston Parish. 

The Dinosaur Experience, a family-owned business based out of Watson, brought dinosaurs to life in a fun, entertaining and educational way.

The interactive show featured human-sized dinosaur puppets that brought the prehistoric creatures to the Livingston Parish Library in Denham Springs. 

Trending News

The free show is part of the Library's Summer Reading Program, which runs through August 2.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days