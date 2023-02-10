Developers adding more residential space to downtown BR, aiming to boost economy

BATON ROUGE - The old Chase Tower in downtown Baton Rouge is almost completely renovated.

What once was strictly office space at I Rivermark Centre has been transformed into a multi-use building that features luxury apartments, amenities, offices and commercial spaces. Its sister tower, II Rivermark Centre, is all commercial spaces.

“By the middle of this year, we expect to have a very healthy occupancy in our office and residential," said Mike Wampold, a developer who bought both buildings years ago.

Bringing more residential spaces to the downtown area is the goal for not only Wampold, but also the Downtown Development District. More people living downtown means businesses will thrive.

“Having people here helps us keep a 24/7 active city. It’s really good for our economy. It’s just really good to have people here, living here," said Whitney Hoffman-Sayal with the DDD.

Hoffman-Sayal says that from 2010 to 2020, the downtown residential footprint has grown by 25%. It's a trend that many business owners and developers hope will continue.

“The lifeblood of the city is downtown," Wampold said.

Wampold added that the finishing touches to I Rivermark Centre will be complete in the next 90 days. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available to lease on floors eight through 21.