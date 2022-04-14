Developer releases first look at new apartments at Towne Center

An artist's rendering of the planned development.

BATON ROUGE - Developers on Thursday released the first look at a 286-unit apartment building that will rise in the place of a former retail building in Towne Center.

The Standard at Cedar Lodge will be a gated community that includes two separate five-story buildings with several amenities, including a swimming pool, a free coffee and tea bar, and dog salon. There will also be a 354-space garage.

To build the apartments, retail space—including the former location of Books-A-Million—will be torn down and some tenants will move into new spaces in the Corporate Boulevard shopping center.

District Donuts announced in March it was closing it Baton Rouge location as part of the plans to shuffle tenants.

Other plans for the shopping center include relocating Zea Rotisserie & Bar to Bonefish Grill's former location and relocating Five Guys.

The former retail building has not been torn down yet. Construction of the apartments is expected to take about two years.