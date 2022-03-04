Towne Center redevelopment underway; District Donuts announces closure

BATON ROUGE - Several businesses are either relocating or closing entirely within Towne Center as the shopping center pushes forward with efforts to redevelop the property.

District Donuts was among the first to announce they were closing up at the shopping center along Corporate Boulevard.

"Really just some circumstances outside of our control, making smart business decisions, we decided to close our Baton Rouge location," store leader Les Jackson said.

The business said Thursday it will close its doors for good March 15 after operating there for nearly five years.

Regulars like Victoria Montgomery are heartbroken.

"Oh my goodness, I don't believe this. My heart is broken," Montgomery said. "I work at the dental office right over there, and I love to come sit outside on beautiful days. It breaks my heart."

District Donuts said it was offering impacted employees opportunities to transfer to their location in New Orleans or severance pay.

Towne Center confirmed to WBRZ on Thursday that the closure was part of a bigger series of moves in its efforts to redevelop the property.

Other plans for the shopping center include tearing down Books-A-Million to build apartments, relocating Zea Rotisserie & Bar to Bonefish Grill's former location, and relocating Five Guys.

"Towne Center is going to be doing some upgrades throughout all of Towne Center, just some moves going on," Jackson said.

"I mean, I guess I have to find somewhere else to sit outside because it's such a good energy. I love the coffee, and it breaks my heart," Montgomery said.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall.