Detectives seeking man who allegedly stole credit card, spent thousands at Home Depot

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly used a stolen credit card to spend thousands of dollars in a Home Depot in early November. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the man entered the Home Depot on Nov. 6 and spent over $6,000 there. The man shown in the security camera image above reportedly used a stolen credit card to make the purchases. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TPSO CrimeStoppers at (1-800) 554-5245.

