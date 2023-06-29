Detectives seeking identity, location of suspected home invader

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police detectives are asking for help identifying and finding a man believed to be involved in a recent home invasion armed robbery.

Surveillance photos show the suspect in the crime that happened on Tuesday near the 600 block of Acadian Thruway, south of Government Street.

Details on the incident were not immediately available, but the location is in the area of apartment homes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.