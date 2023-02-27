Detectives searching for man accused of business burglary

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a man accused of a business burglary that happened early Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man is accused of burglarizing a business on the 9300 block of Scenic Highway near Rosenwald Road.

Anyone with information about the man or the burglary is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.