72°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for information on Lutcher shooting that left teenager dead
LUTCHER - A teenager is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Lutcher that happened Tuesday.
Deputies said the shooting happened on Highway 44 in Lutcher shortly before 9 p.m.. The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for four suspects allegedly connected to the shooting.
One of the victims was airlifted to the hospital. The other victim, identified as 19-year-old Makhai Martin, was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the four suspects, who were seen exiting from a silver Nissan Altima, is asked to contact the SJPSO at (225) 562-2209.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters working to control two brush fires in Livingston Parish; US 190...
-
2une In Previews: Scrabble Competition for Adult Literacy Advocates
-
Senator Bill Cassidy to host Louisiana Energy Security Summit discussing carbon capture,...
-
Breaux Bridge man arrested for 59 counts of trafficking of children for...
-
One dead, another injured after shooting in Gramercy