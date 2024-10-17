72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives searching for information on Lutcher shooting that left teenager dead

2 hours 22 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, October 17 2024 Oct 17, 2024 October 17, 2024 12:36 PM October 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LUTCHER - A teenager is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Lutcher that happened Tuesday. 

Deputies said the shooting happened on Highway 44 in Lutcher shortly before 9 p.m.. The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for four suspects allegedly connected to the shooting. 

One of the victims was airlifted to the hospital. The other victim, identified as 19-year-old Makhai Martin, was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the four suspects, who were seen exiting from a silver Nissan Altima, is asked to contact the SJPSO at (225) 562-2209.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days