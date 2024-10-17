Detectives searching for information on Lutcher shooting that left teenager dead

LUTCHER - A teenager is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Lutcher that happened Tuesday.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Highway 44 in Lutcher shortly before 9 p.m.. The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for four suspects allegedly connected to the shooting.

One of the victims was airlifted to the hospital. The other victim, identified as 19-year-old Makhai Martin, was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the four suspects, who were seen exiting from a silver Nissan Altima, is asked to contact the SJPSO at (225) 562-2209.