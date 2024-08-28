82°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives looking to identify person who burglarized Chi Alpha Ministries
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify a person who allegedly stole from Chi Alpha Ministries on East Chimes Street.
According to detectives, the incident took place on June 3, 2024.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Candidates for City Constable lay out plans for election in appearance before...
-
Synchronized traffic lights looking to ease commutes in Baton Rouge
-
Synchronized traffic lights looking to ease commutes in Baton Rouge
-
Police identify man, his 5-year-old daughter killed in St. Gabriel wreck
-
Deputies seeking information in Ponchatoula home invasion believed to be targeted