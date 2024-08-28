82°
Detectives looking to identify person who burglarized Chi Alpha Ministries

Tuesday, August 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify a person who allegedly stole from Chi Alpha Ministries on East Chimes Street.

According to detectives, the incident took place on June 3, 2024.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact 225-344-7867.

