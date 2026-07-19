Tropical Depression #2 Forms in the Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Cyclone #2 as the disturbance in the northern Gulf continues to become better organized. The system, previously designated Invest 91L, has shown increasing signs of organization with a better-defined area of low pressure and persistent thunderstorms. While the system has not yet developed into a tropical depression, forecasters expect it to pose enough of a threat to land to begin issuing advisories before tropical cyclone formation is complete.

Louisiana Impacts

Regardless of exactly when the system becomes a tropical depression or storm, impacts are expected to begin well before the center reaches the coast. High pressure should block much of the rainfall from moving toward Louisiana today and Monday, but by Tuesday and Wednesday, squalls may reach southeast Louisiana. Chances for rain will likely increase later in the week.

What You Should Do

Residents across Louisiana should closely monitor the latest forecasts over the next 24 to 48 hours. Now is a good time to review hurricane plans, check emergency supplies, and ensure mobile devices can receive weather alerts. Even small shifts in the track could significantly change where the worst weather occurs.

Next Update

The next advisory from the National Hurricane Center is scheduled for 1pm CDT. Stay with us for continuing updates as new forecast information becomes available.

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