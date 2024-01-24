Latest Weather Blog
Detectives identify, arrest suspect in shooting along Rush Avenue
UPDATE: Detectives arrested 38-year-old Allonzo Bolden Friday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says a witness provided videos and photos of the shooting. The videos and photos helped identify Bolden as a suspect.
Bolden was booked for attempted second degree murder, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, and firearm/machine gun handling.
_______________________________________________________________________________
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Rush Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened on Rush Avenue, just off of Gardere Lane, shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No information about the shooting has been released.
