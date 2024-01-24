Detectives identify, arrest suspect in shooting along Rush Avenue

UPDATE: Detectives arrested 38-year-old Allonzo Bolden Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says a witness provided videos and photos of the shooting. The videos and photos helped identify Bolden as a suspect.

Bolden was booked for attempted second degree murder, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, and firearm/machine gun handling.

_______________________________________________________________________________

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Rush Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Emergency officials said the shooting happened on Rush Avenue, just off of Gardere Lane, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No information about the shooting has been released.