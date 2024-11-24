75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Detectives attempting to identify suspect in vehicle theft on LSU campus

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU Police Detectives are trying to identify a person suspected of a motor vehicle theft on LSU's campus. 

According to officials, the theft took place around Nov. 9, 2024.

Anyone with any information can contact 225-344-7867.

