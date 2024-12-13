Detectives attempting to identify man allegedly involved in homicide investigation

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify a man they believe to be connected to a homicide investigation that happened in October.

The homicide happened on Oct. 20 in the 9700 block of Greenwell Springs Road. While officers did not specify which homicide the individual is allegedly attached to, WBRZ previously reported on a shooting that happened on Oct. 20 in that area that left one person dead and five others hurt.

Anyone with information on the pictured person's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.