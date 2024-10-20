77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate shooting on Greenwell Springs Road that occurred early Sunday morning

1 hour 3 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, October 20 2024 Oct 20, 2024 October 20, 2024 10:16 AM October 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — Police say they are investigating a shooting that involved more than one victim early Sunday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, the shooting occurred at Greenwell Springs Road.

Police could not say at this time how many victims were involved or the nature of their injuries. A BRPD spokesperson could only say multiple people were transported to a hospital.

Trending News

This investigation is ongoing, and details about a possible suspect or motive were not released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days