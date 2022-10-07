Detectives asking for help with unsolved Zachary killing

ZACHARY - Detectives and police are reaching out for the public's help in solving a homicide investigation that has been ongoing for almost two years.

Investigators found Jacob Nations dead at 4980 Lower Zachary Road on Jan. 11, 2021. The East Baton Rouge Coroner ruled Nations' death a homicide, but a suspect was never found.

The Capital Regions Crime Stoppers posted via their Facebook about Nations' death on Friday morning. Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact them via their phone line at (225) 344-7867 or their website.