Detectives ask public to help identify man needed for questioning in connection with burglary

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public to assist in identifying a man seen at a gas station around the same time that it was burglarized.

Authorities say they were tipped off about the incident when the store's alarm went off around 10 p.m., Wednesday. Upon arriving, they found its glass shattered and two registers stolen along with several cartons of cigarettes.

Surveillance footage revealed that a man was at one of the gas pumps around the time of the incident and investigators say they'd like to ask him a few questions.

The man is described as driving an older model black Ford F-150 truck with a possible temporary tag in its back window.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).