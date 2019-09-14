Detective meets with Angelina Lozada, celebrates her safe return to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Deputies who helped bring home 12-year-old Angelina Lozada more than seven years after her mother was murdered are helping her make up for lost time.

On Saturday, Major Todd Morris and several East Baton Rouge deputies met with Angelina and her foster family. There they surprised her with cake, gifts and clothes to celebrate her birthday, which was this past week.

Up until about a week ago, Angelina had been with her father, Oscar Lozada, in Mexico. He fled Louisiana with his daughter in 2011 after he allegedly murdered Sylviane Lozada, his wife and Angelina's mother. Detectives believed Lozada fled to South America, where he couldn't be extradited for questioning.

But investigators hit a break in the case this month when they found out Lozada was in Mexico. After speaking with Mexican authorities, Lozada was soon arrested and sent back to the U.S. to face murder charges. His daughter was handed over to the sheriff's office and Detective Morris, who had been working to close the case and bring Angelina home for years.

Morris and Sheriff Sid Gautreaux both shed tears as they announced the news of Angelina's safe return Friday.

Sylviane's sister, Ghislaine, and several other members of her family flew in to Louisiana to meet with Morris and reunite with Angelina.