Despite season high in scoring, #13 LSU gymnastics comes up short against #1 Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU Gymnastics recorded a season high score of 197.450 against the defending national champions and the top team in the country Oklahoma in the team's home opener on Monday afternoon in the PMAC.

The top-20 ranked matchup between LSU and Oklahoma was a battle throughout all four events. The Tigers put up a good fight in front of an electric crowd in the PMAC but ultimately fell 197.450-197.600 to the defending national champions.

LSU started off strong on vault. Junior Elena Arenas led off with a 9.775 followed by senior Alyona Shchennikova who posted a 9.875. Junior Chase Brock, filling in for Kiya Johnson who announced on the tv broadcast that she is out for the year with a torn achilles, made her debut in the lineup, scoring a 9.80.

In the second rotation, sophomore Alexis Jeffrey posted a strong lead off routine with a 9.80. Arenas and Shchennikova both added 9.875's to the team's score. Sophomore Tori Tatum made her debut after suffering from an injury last season and scored a 9.875. Bryant anchored with her score of 9.90 while Finnegan recorded a career-high 9.925.

Senior Kai Rivers led off the third rotation on beam with a 9.80. Junior Sierra Ballard made her debut in the beam lineup and scored a 9.825. Arenas and Bryant followed with strong routines, scoring a 9.875 and a 9.950 in the fourth and fifth spots, while Finnegan anchored beam with a 9.775. Bryant took the title on the event with her 9.95.

In the final rotation, Ballard led off with an explosive performance, scoring a 9.90 to start things off on floor. Shchennikova matched her career high on the event with her 9.925 as well as Finnegan, who matched her career high with a 9.95.

Bryant earned the all-around title for the meet as she finished with a season high 39.675. The junior has won the all-around in all three of the Tigers meets thus far, also taking the title against Utah and Kentucky.

Finnegan also recorded a season high all-around score of a 39.500.