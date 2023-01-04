Despite a game high 23 points from KJ Williams, LSU basketball falls to Kentucky 74-71

Lexington, KY. – Despite shooting 44% from three and a game high 23 points from KJ Williams, LSU dropped a hard fought matchup with Kentucky 74-71, on the road Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena.

Derek Fountain had a team-high eight rebounds and Trae Hannibal lead the team in assists with four while also adding 12 points for the Tigers. Adam Miller, who had 15, and Cam Hayes, who had 11, both finished with double-digit scoring totals as well.

Jacob Toppin lead the Wildcats in scoring, finishing with 21 points.