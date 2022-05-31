Derrick Todd Lee: The Baton Rouge Serial Killer - watch the special tonight on WBRZ

It's been decades since Derrick Todd Lee, who was linked to the murders of at least seven women, terrorized the Baton Rouge area. Twenty years later, WBRZ spoke with the family of victims and law enforcement who helped capture the infamous killer.

WBRZ anchor Bess Casserleigh research and produced the special report with anchor Michael Shingleton. Casserleigh will host the special presentation Tuesday night.

Read more on the case that led to his conviction here

Watch an interview with the former district attorney who led the prosecution against Lee