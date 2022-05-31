Latest Weather Blog
Derrick Todd Lee: The Baton Rouge Serial Killer - watch the special tonight on WBRZ
It's been decades since Derrick Todd Lee, who was linked to the murders of at least seven women, terrorized the Baton Rouge area. Twenty years later, WBRZ spoke with the family of victims and law enforcement who helped capture the infamous killer.
The 30-minute special, Derrick Todd Lee: The Baton Rouge Serial Killer, debuts at 10 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 2. Watch the news on TV, streaming here online or on WBRZ connected TV apps.
WBRZ anchor Bess Casserleigh research and produced the special report with anchor Michael Shingleton. Casserleigh will host the special presentation Tuesday night.
Derrick Todd Lee: The Baton Rouge Serial Killer can be seen on demand later this week on WBRZ.com and the WBRZ connected TV apps.
Read more on the case that led to his conviction here
Watch an interview with the former district attorney who led the prosecution against Lee
