'It's unsettling:' Iberia Parish residents react to arrest of Louisiana person tied to extremist group

NEW IBERIA - On Monday, FBI officials in Los Angeles announced the arrest of a person from Louisiana with affiliations to a group planning a terror attack in California.

The FBI said four people were arrested in an alleged bomb plot set to take place on New Year's Eve. Investigators said the individuals were part of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, an extremist anti-government, anti-capitalist and pro-Palestinian group.

"The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. They were allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year's Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles," FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X. "In the days since, @FBINewOrleans arrested an additional FIFTH individual believed to be linked to this radical TILF subgroup - also allegedly planning a separate violent attack."

The FBI New Orleans Office confirmed a fifth person was arrested out of Iberia Parish was arrested Saturday.

"The person arrested in Louisiana is not directly tied to this incident, but he is a member of this group, and when they executed the search warrant out there, he posed a great threat to the agency. He threatened the agents, and that's why he's under arrest," U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli told reporters in a news conference on Monday.

WBRZ reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana for more information as to who was arrested. A spokesperson confirmed an individual was in custody and that a complaint was filed but sealed.

Iberia Parish residents told WBRZ that they were surprised to hear of the arrest.

"Me and her were actually just talking about how safe this community is and stuff like that, so to have somebody allegedly arrested out of here is pretty crazy, far-fetched to say the least," resident Erick Brower said.

On Monday, WBRZ was in the neighborhood of Lydia, just south of New Iberia.

The owner of an apartment building on Leona Drive confirmed to WBRZ, FBI agents were at the building on Saturday night, searching the area. The owner also said a laptop was taken from a renter's apartment.

Resident Paige Symuong said she had family living near the apartment who saw the law enforcement presence.

"Nobody really knew what was going on; they kept seeing different drones and stuff throughout the week, and just no one was saying anything," Symuong said.

She said it made her think back to the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans less than a year ago, which killed 14 people.

"People just, I feel like they're being radicalized online with all these little social media sites and we just have to be vigilant and be supportive of our neighbor," Symuong said. "It's unsettling to know that somebody around us that we might have encountered just at a store, anywhere, could be plotting to hurt someone. It's just, it's crazy."