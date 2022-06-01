Derrick Todd Lee got the death penalty for killing Charlotte Murray Pace - she was murdered 20 years ago Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – Tuesday marks twenty years since Charlotte Murray Pace was murdered by Derrick Todd Lee, a crime which got him the death penalty.

This week also marked 19 years since Lee’s arrest.

Pace was found dead in her Sharlo Ave. condo by her roommate. She had been stabbed more than 80 times but put up a fight – authorities noted she had signs of defensive injuries. Pace recently graduated from LSU as one of the youngest students to receive an MBA.

Tuesday evening at 10:00, WBRZ will present a captivating special report with interviews from victims’ families, detectives and prosecutors. The special presentation will examine the killings of Lee, known as the Baton Rouge Serial Killer and take viewers behind the scenes like never before into how Lee was captured and convicted. The special report will feature broadcasts from the WBRZ archives chronicling Lee’s movements, his victims and the fear he – and other serial killers at the time – pushed on South Louisiana.

Lee and Sean Vincent Gillis were prowling the streets, highways and neighborhoods of the state in the early 2000s.

Lee was sentenced to death after being convicted for Pace’s murder and was serving a life sentence for the murder of Geralyn DeSoto. DNA evidence was used to link Lee to five additional killings from 1998 to 2003 - seven victims in all.

In addition to Pace and DeSoto, Lee has been linked to the murders of Gina Wilson Green (September 2001); Pam Kinamore (July 2002); Trineisha Dene Colomb (November 2002); Carrie Lynn Yoder (March 2003) and the attack where Diane Alexander survived in Breaux Bridge in July 2002.

Lee was arrested on May 27, 2003, in Atlanta. Lee died in prison in 2016.

