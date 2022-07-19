Latest Weather Blog
Derek Stingley preps for football after Dunham
BATON ROUGE - Dunham Tiger Derek Stingley, Jr. is all set to stay a Tiger, but with a change of uniform.
Stingley has a couple of different jersey's in his future as he was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey on Wednesday afternoon at his high school. He'll take part in the All-Star game on January 4, from San Antonio, Texas.
"It's pretty cool, I'm very excited because I get to do a lot of things and go against players who are going places" said the Dunham cornerback.
For Stingley the high school All-Star game in ill be a break from the norm where he was the man out on the field each Friday night. There at the game he'll be just one of many men out there on the field, but it's a welcomed step-up in competition.
"It's going to be fun to be able to go against players that know what they're doing and take technique very serious and I'm one of those guys too", added Stingley, "so it will be fun to go against them."
