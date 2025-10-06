Latest Weather Blog
Deputy killed, another seriously injured in shooting at Iberville Parish Courthouse; suspect killed
PLAQUEMINE - One deputy was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting at the Iberville Parish Courthouse on Monday night.
Local officials said that two deputies were shot by a suspect at the courthouse before 8 p.m. Sources said one of the deputies, Charles Riley, died after being rushed to a hospital.
District Attorney Tony Clayton said that the other injured deputy is Brett Stassi Jr., the son of Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
“Please pray for the deputy we lost and their family, and continue praying for Sheriff Stassi’s son. Every loss of an officer hits hard. Pray hard.“ - AG Murrill
Parish President Chris Daigle asked for prayers for the Iberville Parish community and for Sheriff Stassi's family.
"It's a sad day today in Iberville Parish and we're praying for all those involved," Daigle said.
The suspect, who has not been named, was killed.
Trending News
State Police will be investigating the shooting.
No additional details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge rejects attempt to force Louisiana attorney general to defend congressional map
-
ACLU says ICE is unlawfully punishing immigrants at a notorious Louisiana detention...
-
Six alleged gang members arrested in Hammond fatal shooting, warrant issued for...
-
'I woke up to a nightmare:' Mother asking for answers in son's...
-
Two deputies hurt, suspect killed in shooting at Iberville Parish Courthouse