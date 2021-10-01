75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputy failed to activate safety device designed to save K-9 from dying in hot car

Friday, October 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - A safety device designed to keep officers from leaving their K-9 partners in hot vehicles was not activated last month when a dog died in the care of a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office first announced the death of the K-9named Ivarlast week, more than a month after he died from heat exhaustion after being left in a deputy's vehicle on Aug. 20. 

On Friday, the department confirmed that the vehicle that Ivar had been left in was equipped with a device designed to prevent such an accident, but that safety measure was not turned on at the time. 

The department has said Ivar's handler was disciplined for the animal's death but has not detailed what that punishment was. 

