Deputies shut down Joor Road near Prescott Road as they investigate nonfatal vehicle shooting

BATON ROUGE — Deputies have closed Joor Road at Prescott Road as they investigate shots fired at a car that later crashed into nearby woods.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that a man was shot at while he was in his car, adding that the man was still alive.

Deputies have closed Joor Road as they gather shell casings and investigate the shooting.

There are no suspects or motive at this time.

