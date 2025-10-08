Deputies: Shooting in Albany was act of self-defense, shooting victim was trying to set fire to home

ALBANY - A shooting in Albany that left one person hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg was an act of self-defense, Livingston Parish deputies said Wednesday.

WBRZ initially reported that the Tuesday afternoon shooting happened along Catholic Hall Road and resulted in the victim being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, deputies said that the shooter shot at a person who had poured gasoline on the house floor and was trying to set it on fire with someone inside.

"The shot was fired in an attempt to stop that from happening," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

The person who was shot, once released from medical care, will be charged with attempted aggravated arson.