Deputies seize pralines laced with fentanyl in EBR drug bust

2 hours 23 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies found thousands of dollars in cash and confections containing suspected drugs during a drug bust Wednesday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Reco Andrews, 22, on Wednesday and seized the following items at an address along 68th Avenue in Baton Rouge.

- 51.6 grams of praline candy containing suspected fentanyl (street value $4,000)
- 4.8 grams of marijuana
- drug paraphernalia (cutting agent)
- $23,899.00 in currency (pending seizure)

Andrews was booked on charges of drug possession and distribution.

