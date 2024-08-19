93°
Deputies seize hundreds of fentanyl pills after stopping car reported stolen out of Mississippi

2 hours 7 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2024 Aug 19, 2024 August 19, 2024 12:52 PM August 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ABITA SPRINGS - St. Tammany Parish deputies recovered approximately 1,000 fake pills laced with fentanyl over the weekend. 

Officials said deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday evening after learning it had been reported stolen out of Pearl River County, Mississippi. Inside the vehicle they found an aluminum container with a false bottom which was being used to store the pills. 

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were identified as James Spike and Emelda Matthews respectively, both of Washington Parish. 

The two were arrested for various drug charges. 

