Deputies seeking information in Ponchatoula home invasion believed to be targeted

3 hours 27 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, August 27 2024 Aug 27, 2024 August 27, 2024 9:22 AM August 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

PONCHATOULA— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help as they investigate a home invasion believed to be targeted that happened early Sunday morning. 

The Sheriff's Office says three masked suspects entered a home off Wood Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Deputies accuse the trio of holding the residents at gunpoint while they stole cash and other items. 

Deputies told WBRZ they believe the crime was targeted. 

The suspects left the neighborhood in a Nissan Altima that witnesses say was either gray or white.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at (985)902-2017. 

