Deputies searching for woman who stole car from Essen Lane RaceTrac

BATON ROUGE — Deputies are searching for a woman who stole a car while its owner was inside a RaceTrac on Essen Lane.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that the owner of the Honda Fit left the car running while inside the gas station's convenience store on March 23.

Deputies said the theft victim saw a woman enter the car and drive away. The car was found abandoned on Interstate 10 near College Drive.

Deputies ask anyone who knows anything about the theft or can identify the thief to call EBRSO's auto theft division at 225-389-5064.