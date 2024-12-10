60°
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old from Hammond
HAMMOND - Deputies are seeking information on a missing 16-year-old, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Trinity Benjamin, 16, was last seen at a group home in the Patti Road area of Hammond on Tuesday, November 20.
She is described as a five-foot-five Black female wearing pink pajamas, slippers and glasses. She was last seen carrying a black duffle bag. Benjamin is from the Lafayette area and may be attempting to return there.
TPSO asks anyone with information regarding Trinity’s whereabouts to contact them at 985-902-2031.
