Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old from Hammond

44 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2024 Dec 10, 2024 December 10, 2024 8:10 PM December 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - Deputies are seeking information on a missing 16-year-old, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Trinity Benjamin, 16, was last seen at a group home in the Patti Road area of Hammond on Tuesday, November 20.

She is described as a five-foot-five Black female wearing pink pajamas, slippers and glasses. She was last seen carrying a black duffle bag. Benjamin is from the Lafayette area and may be attempting to return there.

TPSO asks anyone with information regarding Trinity’s whereabouts to contact them at 985-902-2031.

