Deputies searching for person of interest in East Baton Rouge Parish vehicle burglaries

BATON ROUGE — Deputies are searching for a person of interest in several vehicle burglaries in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Deputies released the picture of the person of interest that is connected to several burglaries in the southern part of East Baton Rouge during January.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5064 or (225)389-5000.