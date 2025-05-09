67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for missing Maurepas man; possibly seen in Killian

1 hour 31 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 2:56 PM May 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MAUREPAS - Livingston deputies are searching for a 41-year-old man reported missing by his family.

Brian Melder left his home on Lewis Road earlier this week and family members have not heard from him since. Deputies say Melder may have been seen in Killian but no further details are available.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days