Deputies searching for missing Maurepas man; possibly seen in Killian

MAUREPAS - Livingston deputies are searching for a 41-year-old man reported missing by his family.

Brian Melder left his home on Lewis Road earlier this week and family members have not heard from him since. Deputies say Melder may have been seen in Killian but no further details are available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.